Township Classics brings world-class music to the shores of Esquimalt

The word is out about Victoria’s best kept secret concert series

Township Classics, the concert series from the Township Community Arts Council, returns Sept. 24 to a new venue with some old favourites.

The monthly chamber music series, led by Gwen Thompson-Robinow, brings world-class musicians to The Wardroom at CFB Esquimalt, in an oceanside setting. Guest artists Patricia Kostek and Anna Shill will join the house musicians for an evening of Mozart and Schubert to kick off the monthly series of six concerts running from September to February.

Township Classics provides funding for the Township Community Arts Council’s youth mentorship program, a hands-on learning adventure that provides individually tailored study programs.

Students can go behind the scenes to watch professionals as they rehearse, manage careers and perform. The program is made possible by the loyal audiences of the intimate house concerts.

Start time is 7 p.m. Sunday. Visit townshiparts.org for more details on the performances.

