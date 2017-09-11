Traffic flowing again after semi crashes on Trans-Canada Highway

Salvage crews expected to arrive at around 10 a.m. to tow the vehicle.

The Colwood crawl is moving even slower after a semi crashed on the Trans-Canada Highway between Millstream and Six Mile roads.

Slow go SB on #BCHWY1 after semi trailer crashed near exit to 6 Mile. Traffic back to normal flow after accident scene #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/ApdxErtXX6 — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) September 11, 2017

Southbound traffic on the TCH is moving slowly but all lanes are open again.

The West Shore RCMP noted a salvage crew is expected to arrive at around 10 a.m.

The crash occured at around 3 a.m. and the cause is under investigation.

More to come.

