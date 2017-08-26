Tragically Hip documentary finally sees a release date

It’s been a long time coming, but the Tragically Hip documentary finally has a release date.

Long Time Running, from Canadian filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier, will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival Sept. 13. Spawned from last summer’s farewell tour after frontman Gord Downie announced he had been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in May 2016, the legendary Canadian band gives fans a front row seat as they come together for one last run.

The film features behind-the-scenes footage, personal interviews with each of the five band members and captures some of the on-stage magic from the emotional cross-Canada tour.

The film screens across Canada starting Sept. 14.

A complete list of showtimes is available on the band’s website.