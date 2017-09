Kaela Mehl is charged with the murder of her daughter in 2015. (Facebook)

Kaela Mehl is charged with first degree murder in 2015 case

The trial of a Victoria mother accused of killing her young daughter has begun at the Victoria Law Courts, with disturbing details revealed in an admission Monday.

Kaela Mehl is charged with the first degree murder in September 2015 of her 18-month-old daughter, to which she has pleaded not guilty, although on Monday she Mehl admitted to killing her daughter by feeding her sleeping pills before smothering her, media reports say.

The trial is expected to continue for three weeks.

