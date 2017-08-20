Trio rounds out candidates for Saanich byelection

A community activist leads the final quartet of candidates running for the open seat on Saanich council.

Marsha Henderson joins Keith Andrew Davidoff and Art Pollard on the final list of declared candidates for Sept. 23 byelection to fill the seat open since the death of Vic Derman in March 2017.

Henderson, Davidoff, and Pollard join Ned Taylor, Mike Geoghegan, Rob Wickson, Shawn Newby, Nathalie Chambers, Rebecca Mersereau, and Karen Harper in the race as nominations closed 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18.

Henderson enters the race as president of the Royal Oak Community Association, vice-chair of the Saanich Community Association Network (SCAN), and co-founder of the Saanich Sunday Farmers’ Market, which she helped launch with Newby.

Henderson said on her Web site that she will bring practical experience in municipal governance and personal integrity to the council table.

“No one [council] member alone can bring change or move initiatives forward, regardless of passionate campaign promises, unless they’re also capable of careful and productive listening as well as working collaboratively, respectfully and productively with eight other individuals,” she said.

Davidoff, who currently serves on Saanich’s advisory panel, says he is running because he has always had an interest in municipal politics.

“Giving back something back to the community is a good thing, and I’m trying to install that in my [six children],” he said. Davidoff, who works as a project manager for B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Davidoff is a familiar figure in the local minor baseball community. He has served for 20 years on the board of Gordon Head Baseball, including several years as president.

Davidoff said he wants to make Saanich an even better than what it already is. “I don’t have any hidden agenda,” said Davidoff, who describes himself as as “outside-the-box progressive thinker” who wants to learn more about the issues that concern Saanich before pushing his own plans.

Art Pollard meanwhile enters the race as a familiar figure in the local golf scene and volunteer community, having served as a volunteer area coordinator for Saanich Block Watch.

Candidates have until August 25 to submit original nomination documents. Advance voting will take Sept. 13 and Sept. 18 at Saanich municipal hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. General voting stations will be open from 8 a.m.to 8 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Updates to follow.