Tsawout bus 81 gets extended route

Starting January 2018, the bus will run deeper into Tsawout First Nation in Central Saanich.

The many requests for an improved transit service running deeper into Tsawout First Nation have finally been met.

Starting January 2018, route 81 Swartz Bay/Butchart Gardens will do a turnaround at the RV Park at the end of Stautw Road, rather than the existing turnaround site at the Tsawout administration building.

This extended route will operate Monday to Friday on three morning trips and two afternoon trips starting and ending at Saanichton Exchange.

In late February, the District of Central Saanich and the Tsawout First Nation formed a joint delegation to the BC Transit Commission, asking for the improved service.

“We heard customer feedback and wanted to come to a solution where everyone was in agreement,” said Jonathan Dyck, BC Transit communications manager.

The newly extended bus route adds on another seven minutes per trip, about one kilometre.

Central Saanich Councillor Zeb King said he and Tsawout representatives have been working together on this extended route for many years and he’s thrilled that it’s now come together.

“This extended service will give mobility to families, kids and elders who’ve otherwise been cut off from transit … it will make a big difference for people living in the community.”