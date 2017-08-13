Two persons sent to hospital after crash in Saanich

Saanich Police are investigating an incident Sunday morning that left one person with “serious injuries.”

A single vehicle crash Sunday morning left one person suffering from “serious injuries” according to the Saanich Police Department. The person was the sole passenger in the vehicle that had struck a tree on Burnside Road West.

Emergency services responded to the incident after receiving report of a vehicle leaving the roadway, said Cst. Graham Walker of the Saanich Police Department in a release. “Saanich Police arrived to find the driver and their sole passenger still in the vehicle,” he said.

Both the driver as well as the passenger received treatment at an area hospital after crews from B.C. Ambulance Service and the Saanich Fire Department had removed them from the vehicle.

Walker said forensic identification and collision reconstruction officers are attempting to determine whether speed, impairment, or other factors were the cause.

No additional biographical details about the passenger and the driver are available at this stage. The Saanich News has left a message with the Saanich Police Department seeking additional comment and information about both individuals and the respective nature of their injuries.