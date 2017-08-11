Two suspected drug traffickers arrested in Colwood

West Shore RCMP seize 31 grams of crystal meth and six grams of cocaine

An early morning traffic stop Friday resulted in the arrest of two suspected drug traffickers.

West Shore RCMP received a report just after midnight of a brown Pontiac Sunfire driving erratically on Island Highway in Colwood. Police located and stopped the vehicle on Goldstream Avenue.

The two occupants, a 49-year-old Esquimalt man and a 50-year-old Victoria man, had a no-contact order between them. That order stems from an arrest in Victoria on July 29 relating to drug charges.

Officers searched the vehicles and discovered approximately 31 grams of what is believed to by crystal meth and approximately six grams of cocaine as well as several cell phones and knives.

Both men were arrested and are being held in custody.

