Drivers are said to have minor injuries

Drivers involved in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on the Malahat were sent to hospital with minor injuries early Monday afternoon, according to West Shore RCMP.

There are unconfirmed reports that a driver was in medical distress.

Haven't moved an inch in 20 minutes. Southbound on the #malahat #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/gBZ2hJcicj — Charlotte O'Reilly (@charcharoreilly) September 4, 2017

Highways are beginning to re-open now after traffic was stalled for almost an hour.

