Sooke Road has been closed in both directions in Langford after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning. (Submitted/Kayla Yaghi)

Traffic closed in both directions at Humpback Road intersection

A Saturday morning crash has closed Sooke Road in both directions in Langford.

Reports indicate the crash invovled two vehicles and took place near the Humpback Road intersection.

A detour is available via Kangaroo and Happy Valley roads.

