Unanswered questions around sudden death in Victoria

Police yet to release name of deceased person, cause of death under investigation

More than 24 hours after a body was found at S.J. Willis Education Centre, police in Victoria are still not saying what happened. The body was discovered Tuesday around 4 p.m. and police confirmed in a tweet they were responding to a report just after 5:30.

It wasn’t until Wednesday afternoon that the RCMP’s Island Division released a statement saying they are indeed investigating the discovery of a deceased person.

“The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU), with the assistance of VicPD investigators are investigating after a deceased person was located yesterday afternoon,” said RCMP Cpl. Tammy Douglas. “VicPD patrol members were called to the 900 block of Topaz Ave. after a report of a sudden death. Officers quickly attended and out of an abundance of caution cordoned off the area.”

The investigation is still in the early stages and no further information was being released, as officers continue to process the scene. Yellow police tape continued to surround much of the back portion of the school on Wednesday afternoone. Earlier investigators appeared to be concentrating their efforts on a portion of the school grounds alongside Topaz Avenue between Blanshard and Quadra streets.

Police are working with the Coroners Service to determine the cause of death and identify the body.

