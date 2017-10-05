Uninsured, unlicensed driver nailed $1,127 for speeding in Saanich

A Saanich Police officer issued a $1,127 ticket on Monday to a speeder with no insurance or drivers license. Saanich PD Tweet

Saanich Police handed out $1,127 in driver fines on Monday to the uninsured, unlicensed driver of a vehicle who sped down Emily Carr Drive at about 4 p.m.

The ticket, which Saanich Police’s Traffic Safety Unit tweeted out, nailed the driver with fines of $598 for driving without insurance, $276 for driving without a license and $253 for speeding in a playground zone.

@yyjtraffic if U decide to drive w/o insurance or a DL please don't speed in playground zones thx#ExpensiveLesson pic.twitter.com/q5eomzf0in — Saanich PD Traffic (@SPD_Traffic) October 3, 2017

The tweet earned plenty of attention, including that of ICBC, who linked the additional points deductions for the infractions.

Very expensive lesson indeed! Here is more info on fines and points associated with traffic offences in BC: https://t.co/DHMVObftkK ^jl — ICBC (@icbc) October 4, 2017

ICBC rules stipulate points deductions of three for speeding in a playground and three more for driving without a license. It will cost the driver at least $300 in additional fees if they wish to register their drivers license and insure a vehicle.

The Emily Carr playground is at the 4500-block of Emily Carr Dr.