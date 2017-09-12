UPDATE: Missing pet python found safe in Sooke

The town of Sooke can finally exhale, as the ball python who went missing on Saturday has been found safe.

At about 3 pm today, Sooke resident Nick O’Gorman said he did a final walk around his house and just before giving up hope, he noticed the snake curled up in the rock wall behind his house.

“After bringing her back inside and checking on her to make sure that she was alright, I put her back in her tank and fed her,” said O’Gorman.

The snake went missing last Saturday when O’Gorman was cleaning her tank.

O’Gorman said he was very relieved to find Cinder, as she helps him with his anxiety.

He added that he was also glad to not have people angry at him anymore, worried that the lost python might hurt someone while out on the loose.

“Who knew that an animal getting out would cause such chaos,” he said.