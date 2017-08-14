UPDATE: One person deceased after Campbell River housefire

A home on Alder St. and Marina Blvd. in Campbell River went up in flames this morning. Photo by Dustin Abernethy

One person was unable to escape the house fire in the 900 block of S. Alder St. this morning.

“Initially the fire was showing from both sides of the house extensively, we weren’t able to make entry for quite awhile,” said Ian Baikie, fire chief.

Fire crews responded to multiple 911 calls at 6 a.m. this morning. They arrived at the scene to find the two-storey building engulfed at the front as well as the back.

Baikie said the 18 firefighters fought defensively for a time before they were able to enter the building to do a search. They worked with the coroner service to remove the person who had died.

One person escaped the house and Baikie said there were no other injuries.

At 11:30 a.m. a crew was still on scene putting out small fires and “doing an overhaul” Baikie said.

“The RCMP and the fire department will conduct and investigation, we are hoping to do that tomorrow,” he added.

