UPDATE: Six rescued after abandoning boat near Billings Spit

A small vessel ran aground on a Sandbank near Billings Spit on Tuesday afternoon. Six were rescued. (Facebook/Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue)

Six people were rescued by the Canadian Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue and pleasure boaters Tuesday after they abandoned their vessel in the Sooke Basin.

The small boat ran aground on a sandbank near Billings Spit at about 2 p.m. and began taking on water.

“When our crew arrived on scene, the minors were safe on shore, and the adults being helped by a vessel of opportunity. All were wearing PFDs. Our crew transferred the adults and transported them Sunny Shores Marina,” said Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue – Staion 37 Sooke in a statement.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Canadian Coast Guard checked the area for environmental hazards and later the marine search and rescue crew secured the vessel in place with an anchor before heading back to base.