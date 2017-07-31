LIVE: Victoria swimmers on pace to complete Juan de Fuca crossing

Jill Yoneda and Susan Simmons are off.

The two, Simmons of James Bay and Yoneda of Cadboro Bay, launched from Dungeness Spit, west of Port Angeles, and are partway through the 29.5-kilometre stretch.

Though the two trained together in the cold waters of Willows Beach, they’re swimming separately today at slightly different paces.

Track the two here through Simmons’ GPS.

See Yoneda’s arm in front of the green kayak.

Here is Simmons on a 9:55 a.m. feed break.

Simmons is no stranger to open water swimming with a list of cold water accomplishments but Yoneda, who had major surgery on her right leg just seven weeks ago, is new to the sport.

The two had initially planned to make the swim on Sunday but postponed to today due to high winds.

Their goal is to finish at Clover Point, as Marilyn (Bell) Di Lascio did in 1956. However, currents may dictate a different landing.