UPDATED: Four asleep when early morning fire broke out in View Royal

Quick thinking neighbour managed to limit the spread of the blaze

An early morning structure fire in View Royal could have been worse if a quick thinking neighbour hadn’t spotted the blaze and doused it with a garden hose. (Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff)

A neighbour’s quick thinking limited the spread of an early morning house fire in View Royal.

Four people were asleep inside a home in the 2300-block of Chilco Road in View Royal when a fire broke out on the porch.

It was spotted by a neighbour and when the front window failed, the home filled with smoke, activating the smoke alarm.

The neighbour was able to knock down most the fire with a garden hose as fire crews arrived on scene at around 6 a.m. Thursday.

“The neighbour’s quick thinking and intervention made a significant difference in limiting the spread of fire,” said View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst, adding crews were on scene in less than five minutes from receiving the call.

One of the occupants was transported to hospital with smoke inhalation and the other three were referred to View Royal’s Emergency Social Services’ team for emergency accommodations.

The fire was caused, according to Hurst, by a misplaced cigarette that ignited the plastic patio furniture.

In total two engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, 19 firefighters from View Royal and Colwood, and a paramedic unit responded to the fire.

