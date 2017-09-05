UVic hosts annual Walk For ALS

Victoria’s Walk for ALS supports those affected by ALS and research into the disease

Victoria’s annual Walk for ALS takes place at the University of Victoria this year.

The walk will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, beginning in UVic’s parking lot 10. Registrations are now open for the event, where individuals or teams are encouraged to join online ahead of time at walkforals.ca, but can register on the day of.

The ALS Society of B.C. describes ALS as “a rapidly progressive neuromuscular disease which attacks motor neurons that transmit electrical impulses from the brain to the voluntary muscles in the body. When they fail to receive messages, the muscles lose strength, atrophy and die.” The disease can affect anyone at any time, regardless of age, gender or ethnic origin. The sense are unaffected, as is the mind in most cases.

RELATED: ALS walk brings community together for a cure

“The Walk for ALS across Canada is the signature event to raise awareness for patient services for people living with ALS, and the Canadian ALS Research Program,” said Wendy Toyer, executive director of the ALS Society of B.C. “The impact is twofold; aside from raising funds and awareness, this event empowers people affected by ALS – the patients, families, friends, caregivers and health care professionals – to take back some of what ALS has taken away.”

Leading up to the event, walkers can collect pledges from family, friends and colleagues who wish to sponsor them.

On the day of the walk, participants can enjoy various activities organized by volunteers.