UVic live dive from Nunavut a Canadian first

Alumni will be making a splash in the Arctic waters live on Facebook

Two UVic alumni will broadcast live from a dive in Nunavut, streaming live on Facebook and taking questions from thousands of feet underwater. Photo Credit: Screenshot

If you’ve ever wanted to explore the Arctic, next week you just may get your wish.

Two UVic alumni — Mike Irvine and Maeva Gauthier — will be broadcasting live from the icy waters of Cambridge Bay, Nunavut: a first in Canada. The dive will be broadcast first in English and then in French.

Viewers can ask divers questions on Facebook Live as they are under water.

Museum hubs, including the Royal BC Museum in Victoria and the Vancouver Aquarium, will feature the dive as part of ongoing C3 expedition coverage as a Canadian research icebreaker travels from Toronto to Victoria on 150-day journey via the Northwest Passage.

Irvine and Gauthier will continue posting updates of the expedition for the two weeks following the dive.

“The Arctic is the next frontier — there is so little we know and it is changing so fast,” Gauthier said in a press release. “The window into this part of our country will give all Canadians the opportunity to connect, learn and interact with the Arctic environment, Inuit culture and cutting-edge research.”

The English broadcast begins Aug. 27 at 11 a.m., followed by a broadcast in French at 1 p.m.

Check out a trailer for the broadcast.