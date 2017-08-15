V2V ferry out of commission

V2V Empress boat in the Inner Harbour getting ready to head to Vancouver. (Don Descoteau/VICTORIA NEWS)

The V2V Empress ferry operating between Vancouver and Victoria is out of service due to mechanical issues with on-board engines.

Those with bookings affected by the service notice are to be given alternative transportation.

According to a press release, the new company says delays like these are not unexpected in their first year.

Alternative travelling arrangements are being made for those who have booked vacations over the next four weeks. Those affected will be contacted directly by the company.

