Vancouver moves to ban pet stores

Shopping for a new puppy or kitten in a pet store will soon be a thing of the past in Vancouver.

City council voted unanimously Wednesday to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits from pet stores.

Residents can instead turn to adoption or buy from a licensed breeder.

Other cities that have already implemented the ban includes New Westminster and Richmond.

Vancouver Counc. Heather Deal put forward the motion earlier in June, following protests out front pet stores in the city, and received support from more than 2,000 people.

Yes the pet sale ban motion passed unanimously. Thanks to all who sent messages of support! https://t.co/1x4ERC0BC7 — Heather Deal (@VanRealDeal) June 29, 2017

The news was welcomed by the BC SPCA.

“With so many cats and rabbits being abandoned and surrendered to shelters and rescues, this is the right move,” said Amy Morris, BC SPCA manager of public policy and outreach.

