An engine fire slowed highway traffic in both directions Thursday morning near Langford.

A vehicle fire on the Trans Canada highway left northbound traffic at a standstill Thursday morning.

Multiple first responders were called to Hwy 1 between the View Royal and Millstream exits around 7:30 a.m. after a silver SUV caught fire in a northbound lane.

Southbound traffic slowed to a crawl in response as they surveyed the scene heading into Victoria.

More details to come…