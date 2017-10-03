VicPD concerned for safety of second missing young woman

Richelle Ojala last seen in Victoria’s downtown on Sept. 25

Victoria police are looking for the public’s help in locating Richelle Ojala, who was reported missing Oct. 1.

The 20-year-old Caucasian woman was last seen Sept. 25 in the downtown Victoria area. She stands five feet, five inches tall and weighs about 125 lbs. and may be riding a 2015 Ridley road bike (CR2) that is white with grey graphics. Investigators are concerned for her well-being.

Earlier Tuesday, VicPD issued a public call to help locate Victoria teen Arianna McKenzie, 14, who was last seen Oct. 1 and may have been making her way to Vancouver.

If you have seen her or have any information as to her whereabouts, call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

