VicPD concerned for safety of second missing young woman

Victoria police are looking for the public’s help in locating Richelle Ojala, who was reported missing Oct. 1.

The 20-year-old Caucasian woman was last seen Sept. 25 in the downtown Victoria area. She stands five feet, five inches tall and weighs about 125 lbs. and may be riding a 2015 Ridley road bike (CR2) that is white with grey graphics. Investigators are concerned for her well-being.

Earlier Tuesday, VicPD issued a public call to help locate Victoria teen Arianna McKenzie, 14, who was last seen Oct. 1 and may have been making her way to Vancouver.

If you have seen her or have any information as to her whereabouts, call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

