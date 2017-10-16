VicPD confirm multiple vehicles were broken into on Sunday

The reports are still coming in, but there were a series of thefts from vehicles in downtown Victoria around the noon hour on Sunday, according to VicPD.

One particular victim posted on Reddit about having his truck broken into in the Centennial Square parkade between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and noticing other vehicles had also been targeted.

The owner of an older model truck said the most important items stolen were a modified OJOCAM II dash cam and a key ring with a custom-made lanyard.

Department spokesman Bowen Osoko pointed out that VicPD volunteers were working Monday in downtown city parkades doing Lock Out Auto Crime patrols. That group leaves leaflets on vehicles that are easily targeted, in other words, items of value are left visible inside.

“The best defense against theft from vehicles is to remove all valuables from your vehicle,” Osoko said. “Thieves rarely break in where there’s nothing to steal.”

VicPD officers have said in past that even a small amount of loose change in a console is enough to prompt desperate thieves to break into a vehicle.

editor@vicnews.com