VicPD fentanyl series: Executing the Warrant

Police take viewers behind the scenes with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team

In Episode 5 of the Victoria Police Department’s series, Fighting Fentanyl, Executing the Warrant, Staff Sgt. Conor King and Const. Matt Rutherford take viewers behind the scenes with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team who are a vital part of our team in the fight against a killer drug.

Episode five follows GVERT on breached entries and show the canine unit’s unique perspective on how they safely take a suspect into custody during a warrant arrest. Join the team as it closes in on a man suspected of selling deadly drugs and search his residence for evidence as part of our efforts to save lives.

New episodes in the Fighting Fentanyl series are released every Tuesday and Thursday until Sept. 19.

Catch up on previous episodes below:

