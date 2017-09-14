VicPD fentanyl series: Universal Precautions

Police walk viewers through the precarious nature of handling the deadly drug

A VicPD officer handling fentanyl is outfitted with safety gear, including a respirator and eye protection. Screenshot

Episode 6 of Fighting Fentanyl, the weekly series from the Victoria Police Department, takes a look at universal precautions when dealing with the deadly drug.

Officers working in the new drug processing rooms are required to wear head-to-toe safety gear including a full hooded jumpsuit, gloves and eye protection. Respirators are critical because in its powdered form, fentanyl can move into the atmosphere where officers are at risk of breathing it in.

“The fight against fentanyl is expensive,” Staff Sgt. Conor King says. “The precautions, therefore, need to match the challenge.”

The final episode in the Fighting Fentanyl series will be released Tuesday, Sept. 19.

