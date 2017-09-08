VicPD fentanyl series: Writing the warrant

The first episode in VicPD’s web video series on fentanyl details the warrant writing process

In Episode 4 of the Victoria Police Department’s series, Fighting Fentanyl, Staff Sgt. Conor King and Const. Matt Rutherford take the audience into the department’s exhibit control section and walk you through what it takes to write a search warrant.

While it’s not glamours, paperwork plays a vital role in police work. In order for officers to take fentanyl and other drugs off the streets they need that search warrant. It’s the legal authorization to enter a private residence.

It’s a very time consuming process that can sometimes take days and consists of pages of evidence. Once an officer finishes complying the search warrant application, they must then get a judge to sign off and issue the warrant.

It’s not an exciting job but someone has to do it.

New episodes in the Fighting Fentanyl series are released every Tuesday and Thursday until Sept. 19.

Catch up on previous episodes below:

