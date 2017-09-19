VicPD Fighting Series: The Fight Continues

The seventh and final video in Victoria PD’s fentanyl series is out today (Sept. 19).

The seventh and final video in Victoria PD’s fentanyl series is out today (Sept. 19).

Titled The Fight Continues, the seventh episode follows VicPD officers Staff Sgt. Conor King and Const. Matt Rutherford as they break down result of the arrest they made what’s next in the ongoing fight against fentanyl in Victoria.

The seven-episode series started on Aug. 29 with fentanyl expert King and VicPD media spokesperson Rutherford leading the narrative.

In the series VicPD’s Strike Force and Crime Reduction Unit, the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT), and Analysis and Intelligence Unit, Patrol, K9 and other resources track a known fentanyl dealer in Victoria’s Quadra Village neighbourhood.

The series takes viewers along on surveillance, though GVERT operations, into its drug-processing areas and intelligence briefings.

“There were over 900 overdose deaths in BC in 2016, and fentanyl was part of many of these,” King said. “This series shows you how we’re focused on fentanyl; how we’re focused on getting these deadly drugs off our streets.”

Catch up on previous episodes below:

EPISODE 6: Universal precautions

EPISODE 5: Executing the warrant

EPISODE 4: Writing the warrant

EPISODE 3: Eyes on the target

EPISODE 2: Intelligence-Led Approach

EPISODE 1: Focus on a killer