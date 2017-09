Victoria Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 18 year old woman.

Christine Wilson, of Victoria, is described as Metis, standing 5’11” and weighing 110 lbs with long hair that extends past her shoulders and was most recently dyed purple. She may be in the company of a man in his early 30s.

Anyone with information regarding Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.