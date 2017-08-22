Heavy VicPD presence on grounds of SJ Willis school

Police rope off the crime scene at SJ Willis Educational Centre south of Topaz Park on Tuesday afternoon. Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS

VicPD have now confirmed the body of a deceased person has been found on the grounds of SJ Willis Educational Centre.

A witness said police arrived between sometime after 3pm and officers have since taped the area off and aren’t letting anyone on the school grounds.

VicPD say the investigation is ongoing and updates are expected tomorrow.