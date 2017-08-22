Heavy VicPD presence on grounds of SJ Willis school

VicPD have now confirmed the body of a deceased person has been found on the grounds of SJ Willis Educational Centre.
A witness said police arrived between sometime after 3pm and officers have since taped the area off and aren’t letting anyone on the school grounds.
VicPD say the investigation is ongoing and updates are expected tomorrow.
Large portion of SJ Willis taped off by police. Detectives on scene. Possible dead body but not confirmed. More at Vic News #yyj #victoria pic.twitter.com/kEV8x7h5qL— Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) August 23, 2017