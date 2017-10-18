Victoria city council news in brief

Notes from Victoria City Council meeting Thursday Oct. 12:

Medical marijuana joint temporarily allowed

Buds and Leaves, a cannabis dispensary located at 732 Tyee Rd., was approved for a three-year temporary use permit. They share a wall with a business owned by Yanik Giroux, who spoke at the public hearing and complained about cannabis smells seeping into his business, where he teaches music lessons to children and adults.

The temporary use permit will expire in three years.

Education on Liquor Licensing

Council approved a draft of the new Liquor Licence Policy and asked staff to create an educational program for businesses to learn about City bylaws and policies related to liquor licensing. Council will consider a related bylaw removing conditions to enter into Good Neighbour Agreements.

Public input for off-street parking

City staff are looking for further input into the off-street parking regulations News reported on last week.

The draft bylaw, the first substantive update since they were created in 1981, still needs further public input before the law is finalized.

