Victoria council weighs in on Greyhound bus route decisions

Notes from Victoria council’s committee of the whole meeting Oct. 5:

Council weighs in on Greyhound route decision

A resolution was adopted to protest Greyhound Canada’s decision to scrap the Victoria to Nanaimo and Victoria to Vancouver routes.

Staff were directed to forward copies of the resolution asking the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board to decline Greyhound’s proposal to terminate inter-city bus routes, and the route along the Highway of Tears in northern B.C. The resolution further asks the board and B.C. Transit to explore a provision of inter-city bus service as a public transportation service.

James Bay gas station seek approval for upgrade

The owners of 308 Menzies St. want to add a convenience store to the existing gas station and add a second storey for office space.

City Council sent a rezoning application on to public hearing. The property owners will need to remediate site contamination before they can complete all the upgrades.

Better late than never for Deaf Week proclamation

Council approved the proclamation of International Deaf Week after it was mistakenly left off the Sept. 21 agenda. Staff told council the omission of the week, intended to be Sept. 18 to 24, was an oversight.

American Sign Language celebrated its 200th anniversary in April of this year.

