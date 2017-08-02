Victoria cyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries after collision with vehicle

A Victoria woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Esquimalt and Harbour roads for the report of a motor vehicle incident involving a cyclist just before 6 p.m. last night.

Upon arrival, they discovered the cyclist had crashed at “high speed,” according to a release from Victoria police.

Several people rushed to help the cyclist and provided first aid until ambulances arrived. She was transported to hospital where she remains.

Members of the collision reconstruction team were called to investigate the incident, which lead to the closure of one lane on the Johnson Street Bridge for several hours.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

kendra.wong@vicnews.com