Victoria Esquimalt Harbour Society supports Camosun students

Workers for marine related trades are in high demand, so the Victoria Esquimalt Harbour Society is establishing an award to support students studying in the field at Camosun College. News file photo

The Victoria Esquimalt Harbour Society wants to support students looking to launch a career in the marine trades.

The society is hosting a fundraiser Oct. 4 to kick-start a financial aid award to be named in honour of former Victoria harbour master David Featherby. Society president Hannah Horn said the goal is to raise $15,000 to establish a fund through the Camosun College Foundation to assist students who are pursuing studies in this in-demand field.

“I read that Camosun was establishing a coastal skills initiative, and we thought, ‘that’s great, something that is focused on marine trades and economic development in marine areas,’” Horn said.

The society’s membership is a diverse group that includes marine, commercial, industrial and residential stakeholders, all of whom agree that getting young people involved in marine trades is essential.

Horn lives aboard her boat not far from the shipyards and knows that typical trades like welding or electrical require a more specific focus for marine related work. Attendees of Wednesday’s event will get a tour of Camosun’s marine skills training facility located next door to the venue at the Canadian Forces Sailing Association in Naden.

“This is our first fundraiser. Donations have been unreal, everyone’s been so kind,” Horn said. While the event is sold out, she said, those who wish to donate to the award can do so online at bit.ly/2yPnqyA.

“We want to carry on the fundraising of course and support more students.”

