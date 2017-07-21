Victoria eyes deer population count

Taking advantage of nature’s salad bar, a deer browses among flowers growing on a hillside on Dallas Road, just below the Ross Bay Cemetery on a spring afternoon. The City of Victoria will be looking at ways to potentially fund a deer count. Victoria News file photo

With the number of conflicts between deer and residents on the rise throughout the Capital Region, the city is hoping to learn exactly how many deer are roaming local neighbourhoods.

As part of the 2018 budget, staff will be looking ways to fund a deer count, with help from the Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society, as the first step towards creating a potential deer management strategy – something the city doesn’t currently have.

“Before anyone considers contraception or culling [deer], the first thing is really understanding the problem,” said Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe during a committee of the whole meeting Thursday. “Do we have 30 deer in Fairfield or are we seeing the same deer all the time? We need to do a proper population count to really understand the level of concern.”

According to a report to staff, the city only has anecdotal information when it comes to conflicts between deer and humans, such as when they eat landscape and garden vegatation, defecate or collide with motorists, but studies by the province and the Capital Regional District (CRD) suggest they’re on the rise in the region.

Despite the fact that deer management is a provincial issue (the previous government allocated $100,000 to five municipalities across the province for conflict/population reduction measures), councillors agreed something must be done from a municipal and regional level.

“Deer don’t pay attention to the borders, even less so than the residents do. That means, if we’re counting deer in the Gonzales neighbourhood, it must be in partnership with the CRD so we can track deer throughout municipalities,” said Coun. Jeremy Loveday.

Coun. Chris Coleman conducted a personal survey where he called 649 households, asking about sewage treatment in the region, 40 kilometre/hour speed zones in the city and a deer management strategy. Of those he called, 70 per cent agreed the city needed a strategy to manage deer, even if it involved a cull, 23 per cent said a strategy is not needed and roughly seven per cent were neutral on the topic.

He noted the sense of frustration surrounding deer on social media is building, but was quick to note there many residents wouldn’t support a cull.

Victoria isn’t the only municipality deal with deer problems. Central Saanich and Oak Bay have undertaken deer management intiatives, with funding from the CRD and the province. In December, the Township of Esquimalt conducted a survey revealing many residents were willing to pay higher taxes to fund a deer management program.

Accordingn to ICBC, there were 77 crashes in 2012 that involved deer and 82 in 2013.

