Victoria Fringe Festival announces performance list

The 31st annual Victoria Fringe Theatre Festival is returning again with 58 shows, 330 performances and some free outdoor events for the whole family.

Produced by the Intrepid Theatre Company since 1986, this multi-day festival brings together performers from around the world to help spread awareness and appreciation for contemporary theatre on a local stage.

This years festival will include 350 artists performing an eclectic mix of spoken word, drama, musicals, dance, comedy, magic and theatre. Performances are uncensored and accessible to all artists and audiences, and 100 per cent of the ticket price you pay goes directly to the artists you choose to see.

Also returning this year is a free all-ages event in Market Square on Aug. 26 that introduces children to live performance and unleashes their creativity. Kids can paint a giant cardboard castle, craft their own costumes, listen to story time, or watch live musical and interactive performances.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 for single performances or festival passes for the 12-days of performances from Aug. 23 – Sept. 3 at locations around Victoria. Or volunteer your time and get some free Fringebucks.

A full list of performances can be found here.