Victoria goes green with new bikeshare service

Cycling around Victoria is about to get a whole lot easier.

U-bicycle will distribute 200 bikes across the city Sept. 30, equipped with GPS and self-activating locks. The stationless bikesharing service means no fixed bicycle racks and no restrictions about where to dock your bike when you’re done riding. With U-bicycle’s mobile app, cyclists can easily find a bike, unlock it and get cruising. The 3-speed bikes come with helmets and a carbon belt drive system, so no more hassling with greasy chains.

“Victorians have been waiting for this type of bikeshare for some time,” Mayor Lisa Helps said. “U-bicycle is a welcoming addition to Victoria’s sustainable mobility options.”

Victoria will add another 150 bikes over the following month, bringing the total fleet to 350. A 30-minute ride on the lightweight, aluminum frames will run you $1. U-bicycle will soft-launch at the Livable Cities Forum 2017 Monday morning at the Victoria Convention Centre. The team will demo the app technology and the bikes will be onsite for trial rides.

The Chinese company has chosen Victoria for its first North American location, with plans to expand across the country.

