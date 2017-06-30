Victoria Harbourcats win in walk-off fashion

Cats come back from large deficits, score six runs in the ninth inning.

The hometown Victoria Harbourcats clawed their way back from a six-run deficit Thursday night to beat the Cowlitz Black Bears 12-11 at Royal Athletic Park.

It was a comeback for the ages after first overcoming a 7-1 lead and then an 11-6 lead to score six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for the walk-off victory.

Pitcher Claire Eccles even came out of the bullpen in the ninth to get the win as the Harbourcats move back to .500 with a record of 13-13.

Victoria continues its homestead tonight against Cowlitz with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and will round it out with a Canada Day matinee at 1:05 p.m. in West Coast League action.