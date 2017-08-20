Victoria hotel staff vote to strike if new deal not reached by Sept. 1

Unionized staff at the Hotel Grand Pacific have voted to strike if terms agreeable to their union are not finalized by the Sept. 1 expiration date of their current contract. Photo contributed

Members of Unifor Local 114 at Victoria’s Hotel Grand Pacific in the housekeeping, culinary, groundskeeping, serving, guest relations, maintenance and engineering departments have voted to strike if a new contract cannot be agreed to by the Sept. 1 expiration date of the current agreement.

The union said it is seeking similar terms to what some other B.C. hotels have agreed to, which includes elements relating to the length of the agreement, eco-transit, domestic violence leave and wages. Unifor said the Grand Pacific risks a “major customer service interruption” over the Labour Day holiday weekend if it does not agree to what the union calls a “pattern agreement.”

The union represent nearly 150 workers at the Belleville Street hotel.

editor@vicnews.com