Victoria International Wine Festival the toast of the town

Weekend includes samplings and seminars with wines from across the globe

Victoria International Wine Festival is a two-day affair with a schedule of tastings and seminars for all levels of wine connoisseurs. Facebook photo

Raise a glass to usher in the autumn weather this weekend at the Victoria International Wine Festival.

The two-day affair invites wine lovers to taste grapes from all over the world, improve your knowledge and mingle with sommeliers, all without breaking the bank. Find out from industry professionals what drives their passion, and which wines are at the top of their list this year, as you taste your way through selections from 17 different countries.

Seminars will take place Saturday and Sunday between the afternoon and evening tastings and tickets are still available.

The Victoria International Wine Festival takes place at Parkside Hotel Sept. 23-24.

