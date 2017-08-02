Victoria man taken to hospital after his scooter was hit by vehicle

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police and paramedics on the scene of an accident involving a mobility scooter at the intersection of Quadra St. and Fairfield Rd Wednesday afternoon. Police confirmed the man driving a mobility scooter was hit by a vehicle. The man lays on the pavement, conscious and speaking, being comforted by a woman kneeling by his side. Lauren Boothby/Victoria News

Lauren Boothby

Victoria News

A Victoria man was taken to the hospital this afternoon with non-life threatening injuries after his mobility scooter was hit by a vehicle outside Mount St. Mary Hospital, police confirmed.

Paramedics and police were on the scene around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, tending to the man who was conscious and speaking as he was lying on the pavement. A woman knelt beside him, holding his hand.

His mobility scooter appeared to be damaged in the accident.

The identity of the victim and the driver is currently unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com