Victoria man taken to hospital after his scooter was hit by vehicle

Lauren Boothby
Victoria News
A Victoria man was taken to the hospital this afternoon with non-life threatening injuries after his mobility scooter was hit by a vehicle outside Mount St. Mary Hospital, police confirmed.
Paramedics and police were on the scene around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, tending to the man who was conscious and speaking as he was lying on the pavement. A woman knelt beside him, holding his hand.
His mobility scooter appeared to be damaged in the accident.
The identity of the victim and the driver is currently unknown. The investigation is ongoing.