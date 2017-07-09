Victoria opens door to more street food

Mobile bicycle vendors will be able to sell a wide range of food products through pilot program.

The City of Victoria will soon be allowing people on bicycles to sell baked goods in the community.

Mobile bicycle vendors will be permitted to sell ready-to-eat food including frozen treats, cold and hot beverages, baked goods and flowers as part of the pilot project, said a release from the city.

The project will get underway this summer with anyone interested needing to first apply for a business license. Then they’ll be able to operate on all city streets and almost all city parks for up to thirty minutes at a time, if hailed by a customer first.

This project is part of a larger review of street vending in Victoria, to better address increasing demand for a variety of similar activities. Under current bylaws, there are no new mobile food vendors — including food trucks, carts and bicycles — that are able to operate on city-owned property, except through a special event permit as part of a larger event of festival.

More information can be found through city hall.