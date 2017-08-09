Victoria police believe missing girl may be staying in the city

VicPD have released this more up-to-date photo of missing teen Jade Kozma as well as a more accurate description of the clothing she was wearing when last seen. Photo courtesy VicPD

It’s been more than two weeks since police on Vancouver Island began looking for missing 18-year-old Campbell River woman Jade Kozma.

VicPD took up the search July 12 upon determining that she had been seen in the city, and the latest information is that she may be staying with someone in the community.

“At the end of the day we want to make sure that she’s safe,” said Victoria police Det. Const. Chantal Ziegler, missing person co-ordinator. “We and her family need to know that Jade is safe. We need to know that Jade is okay.”

Kozma is Caucasian, five foot five and about 110 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She often changes the colour of her hair, frequently wearing it in a ponytail. She has a distinctive cursive tattoo on her right forearm with the words “like daughter” and a cross tattoo between her left thumb and index finger.

Anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the VicPD at 250-995-7654. To report it anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

