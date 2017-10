Someone’s stolen iPhone is being used to make continuous 911 calls from the Victoria West area. Photo contributed

Victoria police are trying to locate whomever is responsible for using a stolen iPhone 5 to make repeated 911 calls – 375 over a period of two days.

According to VicPD, the calls are being made from the Sitkum Road area in Vic West. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-995-7654 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

