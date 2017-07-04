Victoria police looking for man in suspected child luring incident

Victoria police are on the hunt for a man suspected of the attempted luring of a young girl in Cecelia Ravine Park on Monday night.

Police were called yesterday just after 4 p.m. after a 12-year-old girl reported that she and a friend were approached by a man who asked the girl to accompany him to a secluded part of the park, which is near the Galloping Goose Trail in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood.

The girls ran away to get help from a parent and were not injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, about 25 years old, over six feet tall with dark brown, straight hair with a mustache and goatee. At the time he was wearing a dark-coloured ball cap, blue denim frayed shorts and was carrying a basketball. He was also wearing black Adidas brand runners with three white stripes.

The incident is not believed to be linked to any other in the area. Police remind parents to speak with their children about ways to avoid being victimized by strangers and confirming with them who the trusted adults are in their lives.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or know the man described to call police at 250-995-7654 or call anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

