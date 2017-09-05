Victoria police release Episode 3 in Fighting Fentanyl

In Episode 3 of the Victoria Police Department’s series, Fighting Fentanyl, officers talk about the importance of surveillance as a key tool in the fight.
In VicPD’s Eyes On Target, Staff Sgt. Conor King and Const. Matt Rutherford take viewers along in an unmarked vehicle in support of a surveillance operation targeting a fentanyl dealer.
Go behind the scenes as they follow the suspect’s path down streets and alleyways leading ultimately to a family play park in Victoria’s Quadra Village neighbourhood.
New episodes in the Fighting Fentanyl series are released every Tuesday and Thursday until Sept. 19.
