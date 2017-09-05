Victoria police release Episode 3 in Fighting Fentanyl

Video series gives behind the scenes look at local police work

Victoria police Const. Matt Rutherford, left, and Staff Sgt. Conor King appear in the latest episode of Fighting Fentanyl, Vic PD’s Eyes on Target. Courtesy VicPD

In Episode 3 of the Victoria Police Department’s series, Fighting Fentanyl, officers talk about the importance of surveillance as a key tool in the fight.

In VicPD’s Eyes On Target, Staff Sgt. Conor King and Const. Matt Rutherford take viewers along in an unmarked vehicle in support of a surveillance operation targeting a fentanyl dealer.

Go behind the scenes as they follow the suspect’s path down streets and alleyways leading ultimately to a family play park in Victoria’s Quadra Village neighbourhood.

New episodes in the Fighting Fentanyl series are released every Tuesday and Thursday until Sept. 19.

Catch up on previous episodes below:

RELATED: VicPD fentanyl series: Intelligence-led approach

RELATED: VicPD fentanyl series: Focus on a killer

RELATED: Victoria Police unveil fentanyl video series

editor@vicnews.com