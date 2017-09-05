Victoria police Const. Matt Rutherford, left, and Staff Sgt. Conor King appear in the latest episode of Fighting Fentanyl, Vic PD’s Eyes on Target. Courtesy VicPD

Victoria police release Episode 3 in Fighting Fentanyl

Video series gives behind the scenes look at local police work

In Episode 3 of the Victoria Police Department’s series, Fighting Fentanyl, officers talk about the importance of surveillance as a key tool in the fight.

In VicPD’s Eyes On Target, Staff Sgt. Conor King and Const. Matt Rutherford take viewers along in an unmarked vehicle in support of a surveillance operation targeting a fentanyl dealer.

Go behind the scenes as they follow the suspect’s path down streets and alleyways leading ultimately to a family play park in Victoria’s Quadra Village neighbourhood.

New episodes in the Fighting Fentanyl series are released every Tuesday and Thursday until Sept. 19.

