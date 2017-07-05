Victoria police release sketch in child luring

Police believe the man may regularly play basketball in the area.

Composite sketch of police suspect in alleged child luring at Cecelia Ravine Park on Monday, July 3. (Victoria Police)

Victoria Police have released a sketch of the suspect they believe attempted to lure a young child from a neighbourhood park on Monday.

According to police, a 12-year-old girl reported she and a friend were approached by a man who tried to get them to go to a secluded part of Cecelia Ravine Park, located between Gorge Rd and Burnside Roads East. Neither child was injured and the girls ran away and told an adult.

The alleged suspect is described as:

Caucasian

Approximately 25-years-old

Over six feet tall

With straight, dark brown hair, a moustache and light goatee

Wearing a dark coloured ball cap, blue denim frayed shorts, black Adidas runners with three white stripes

And carrying a basketball

Police believe this person regularly plays basketball in the area, at a court in the 3100-block of Napier Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 250-995-7654