Victoria police return $11,000 bike stolen from tourists

The couple were on their honeymoon when the bike was stolen off the back of their vehicle.

Victoria Police have been reuniting a lot of bikes back with their owners lately, including one valued at $11,000.

We need your help finding a bike. This bike was stolen last night from some tourists visiting #yyj on their honeymoon. Value: $11,000. pic.twitter.com/TcncbGEAg8 — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) July 27, 2017

The custom bike was stolen on July 26 and belonged to a couple of tourists visiting Victoria as part of their honeymoon.

Police found the stolen bike the following day when they executed a search warrant — unrelated to this specific bike — in the 500-block of Sumas Street.

During that raid police also found multiple other stolen bikes, an electric scooter, bike parts and drugs.

As you can see, the owner was quite happy to have it returned.