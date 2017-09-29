Victoria Police search for missing man

Yannick Myers was last seen June 26, and last heard from July 13

Victoria Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 36-year-old man.

Yannick Myers is described as 5’9” and weighing approximately 175 lbs. He has blue eyes, dirty blonde or light brown hair and often wears a full beard. He also has a scar on his upper lip.

Myers was last seen June 26, and has not been heard from since July 13. His family said this is out of character for the Victoria man, and they are concerned.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Myers’ whereabouts please call 250-995-7654 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.