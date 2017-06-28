Victoria police searching for vehicle in connection to armed robbery

Stolen BMW allegedly used in robber of dispensary on Harriet Road

Victoria police continue to search for a vehicle in connection with a armed robbery of a marijuana dispensary in the city around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Intitally investigators were on the lookout for a 2002 Chevy Cavalier, but determined it was not the vehicle used in the robbery at the Burnside Dispemnsary in the 3100-block of Harriet Road.

We are responding to reports of a robbery w firearm of a dispensary in the 3100-blk of Harriet Road. — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) June 28, 2017

Officers are now searching for a stolen grey BMW 335i with the licence plate BA5 34P. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

Vehicle believed used in last night's robbery w firearm at a Harriet Road dispensary. grey BMW 335i BC Plate BA5 34P. #yyjtraffic #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) June 28, 2017

